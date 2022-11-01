RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has issued an order to suspend the activities of two large recruitment companies for their violation of the Labor Law rules and regulations.



Punitive measures were taken against the firms after their failure to comply with the rules and regulations governing the practice of recruitment companies and establishments.



This comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to have close surveillance and monitoring of the recruitment sector so as to ensure strict enforcement of the regulations and protect the rights of employees and employers.



The ministry noted that it is monitoring the performance of the recruitment firms through its Musaned platform with the objective of ensuring qualitative improvement in the recruitment sector and provision of multiple services, in addition to resolving complaints and disputes that may occur between the parties involved in the contractual relationship.



The ministry called on all those concerned to report any violations related to the recruitment sector by contacting the unified phone number 19911 or through its application available on smartphones.

