RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has warned all companies, institutions, authorities and individuals against infringing the commercial rights of the Riyadh Season.



GEA confirmed that no party has the right to use, exploit or market any of the commercial rights related to the Riyadh Season, whether directly or indirectly, unless referring to the authority and obtaining written approval from them.



The authority’s warning came after it monitored the infringement of several companies on commercial rights for the Riyadh Season 2022, as they used these rights for several commercial purposes.



The commercial purposes for which the companies exploited the name, logos and other exclusive property rights of the Riyadh Season were represented by placing them as advertisements and using them in marketing campaigns.



GEA stressed that it will immediately take all legal procedures with the competent authorities against anyone who has been proven that they had infringed the commercial rights, in order to ensure the preservation of the authority' financially and literary rights.



It has also confirmed that it will not hesitate to take all procedures against those who infringe on these commercial rights, due to its beliefs of the importance of commitment to preserving the rights of the authority, and the official sponsors of the Season.

