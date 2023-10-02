JEDDAH — The Saudi General Traffic Department started on Sunday, Oct. 1, implementing the automatic monitoring of the violation of not having valid insurance for vehicles.



The Traffic Department explained that the automatic monitoring of the violation will be applied directly to all vehicles on the roads and it will be applied in all cities and governorates across the Kingdom. The violation of a vehicle will be monitored electronically once every 15 days in the event that the vehicle does not have valid insurance.



The mechanism to inquire about the validity of vehicle insurance can be known through five steps, such as logging into the beneficiary’s account on the Absher platform, then going to vehicle services, inquiries, and then choosing the validity of vehicle insurance. This shall be followed by a step that includes filling out the required fields with the ID number and plate number, the visual icon, and accordingly, the validity of the insurance will be displayed.



It is noteworthy that the amendments made in the Traffic Law through a royal decree earlier stipulated that lack of a valid vehicle insurance is a violation that requires a minimum fine of SR100, and a maximum of SR150.



The department warned vehicle drivers, both citizens and expatriates, to comply with traffic regulations and instructions, as well as to ensure their vehicles to have valid insurance so as to safeguard their rights in the event of any traffic accidents.

