RIYADH — Coinciding with the new academic year, the Transport General Authority (TGA) has confirmed the importance of male and female students to deal with licensed school buses.



Dealing with licensed buses include both those provided by establishments and individuals.



TGA stressed for the establishments and individuals who are licensed in transporting students to deal with the educational authorities clinically.



The authorities such as all levels of schools, colleges, institutes and universities need to apply all technical requirements and conditions in accordance with the Regulations for Organizing the Education Transport Activity, in a way that reflects on the quality level of the provided service, and the beneficiaries’ safety.



The Regulations for Organizing the Education Transport Activity has revealed the legal and technical conditions for practicing the activity. It has identified 3 types of the vehicles that the licensee can use for the purpose of educational transportation.



The types of vehicles are: those which seat not less than 7 seats, and not exceed 9 seats; the small buses whose capacity not exceeding 15 passengers; the large buses with a capacity exceed 15 passengers.



All of these types of vehicles have conditions, technical specifications, and a specific operational life.



The regulations have also revealed punishments for violators of its terms and conditions, such as practicing the activity without obtaining a license, failure for the drivers to obtain a card proves their eligibility and allowing them to practice the activity.



Those who seek to obtain all the permits and licenses can visit Naql platform (naql.sa). And those who seek further information regarding the regulations and its updates must visit the TGA’s official website: tga.gov.sa — or to call the unified number: 19929

