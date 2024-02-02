RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing announced the draft terms and conditions for operating laundries and furnishing shops.



These are designed to ensure the highest technical standards in accordance with the requirements of the Saudi Building Code, as well as to assist those wishing to invest in this field. These are also aimed to provide a suitable environment for organizing the commercial process in the sector, reducing the spread of the phenomenon of visual distortion, preserving public health, and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.



Among the proposed conditions are the mandatory license from the Civil Defense, submission of a valid commercial register, and license for means of transportation if a delivery laundry service is provided to the customer. The requirements allow customers to change clothes inside the laundry if a space is designated for that purpose.



The terms and conditions also included architectural requirements. These include allocation of a room with an area of no less than one square meter for men to change clothes inside the laundry, and it is also allowed to provide toilets, hand sinks, and a prayer room. The area of the reception area must not be less than 10 square meters, including the cashier, provided that the distance between the cashier and the entrance to the laundry is not less than about a linear meter. The hot air resulting from washing machines during the washing process is drained outside the laundry through side extensions and is not visible in the façade of the laundry.



The terms and conditions also include prevention of the steam resulting from ironing operations from being discharged outside the store in a way that is visible to the public. It must be within the drainage channels, and a rest area must be allocated for the laundry employees, with no less than one chair.



The draft also included operational requirements, including obtaining a municipal license before starting operating work. It is prohibited to practice any additional activity not included in the license. It is also not allowed to practice the activity outside the boundaries of the laundry or to use public sidewalks unless there is a sidewalk occupancy license.



Among the requirements is that the facade of the laundry shall be free of stickers, with the exception of the unified QR code sticker and instructions from government agencies. It is prohibited to place warning signs or any means to prevent parking in front of the laundry and public parking lots. It is prohibited to close the parking lots approved in the building permit for shops and commercial establishments that are part of an existing building. It is also prohibited to use the laundry to store materials that are not related to the activity.



It is forbidden to eat in the laundry unless there is a rest area for workers. Clothes must be placed in designated baskets and not placed on the floor, according to the draft terms and conditions.

