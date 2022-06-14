RIYADH — The disputes settlement committee for domestic workers under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has issued a document defining the legal procedures and penalties for violating the provisions regulating the employment relationship.



The committee would penalize anyone who allowed domestic workers recruited by them to work in private establishments, which is prohibited under the Saudi labor law. Using the services of domestic workers for commercial activities is considered as a violation of the law.



In order to protect the public interest and to avoid legal penalties, the MHRSD has warned citizens and residents of the danger of dealing or cooperating in any way with foreign workers who violate the labor regulations.



The ministry called on members of the public to report if they come across any violations of the labor law by calling the unified number (19911) or through its official app.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).