RIYADH — The Saudi Institute of Public Administration (IPA) launched the experimental version of the electronic platform for the National Observatory for Gender Balance Indicators in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The platform will review local and international indicators within the framework of gender balance to support decision makers, in line with the fifth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality in the work environment.



IPA Director General Bandar Al-Sajan said that the platform reviews more than 85 local and international indicators in the field of gender balance. “It was designed through a precise practical methodology after reviewing more than 18 international experiences and practices, as well as the participation of more than 400 local and international experts and other participants,” he said in remarks made on the sidelines of the LEAP Tech Conference 2024 in Riyadh.



Al-Sajan said that the new platform is part of the institute’s strategy to keep pace with the goals and programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, especially in the fields of technology and digital transformation. “We launched this electronic platform to contribute to supporting decision makers in the field of gender equality in the work environment as well as to determine the extent of the disparity between them,” he said.



Al-Sajan noted that the platform aims to uncover current obstacles and gaps, and determine treatment methods by providing statistics and reports based on data disaggregated by gender. “This contributes to creating a balanced environment to enhance the ability for both genders to have a positive impact on productivity and work.”



Meanwhile, the Institute of Public Administration signed a memorandum of understanding in the fields of technology with Oracle Systems Limited in Saudi Arabia in order to enhance aspects of joint cooperation between them in areas related to digital transformation and as an initiative that contributes to the development of financial and administrative systems. The memorandum was signed by IPA Deputy Director General for Shared Services Dr. Yasser Hawsawi and Reham Al-Mousa, general manager of Oracle.

