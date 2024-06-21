RIYADH — Salaries of the newly recruited domestic workers shall be disbursed through digital means and this will be applicable to house workers coming to the Kingdom from July 1, 2024. This was disclosed by the Musaned domestic workers services platform.



The platform confirmed that employers shall transfer salaries of domestic workers through the Domestic Workers’ Salaries icon within the approved digital wallets. The new move is aimed at guaranteeing the rights of beneficiaries in addition to documenting the process of disbursing salaries. It is also possible to transfer an advance salary or give an advance payment from salary to domestic workers through the digital wallet.



More details about the new measure can be obtained through contracting over the Musaned toll free number 920002866.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment program, with spelling out the rights and duties of the worker and the employer.

It is one of the initiatives to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom, as the platform provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to protecting their rights.

The ministry introduced in August last year the transfer of service of domestic workers between individual employers through the Musaned platform.

