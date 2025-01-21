RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has successfully completed the final phase of its 'Professional Verification' service, expanding it to 160 labor-exporting countries.

This is under the 'Professional Accreditation' program, aimed at enhancing the skill levels of expatriate workers entering the Kingdom in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The service was introduced in line with a decision of the Council of Ministers that seeks to ensure that expatriate workers must possess verified academic and scientific qualifications and the practical skills required by the Saudi labor market before their arrival in the Kingdom.



The Professional Verification service targets highly skilled professions, ensuring workers' efficiency and aligning their academic qualifications with their educational background and field of expertise. This is achieved using established standards such as the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations and the Saudi Unified Classification of Educational Levels and Specializations. The fully automated service is provided through a unified platform, offering simplified and expedited procedures.



As part of the initiative, the ministry has covered 1,007 professions within the Professional Verification implementation plan, targeting all labor-exporting countries. The program focuses on professions classified within groups 1-3 under the Saudi Unified Classification of Professions, including engineering and health professions, in coordination with relevant government agencies.



The ministry's efforts aimed to regulate the labor market, improve the quality of jobs and services, and enhance productivity levels across the workforce.

