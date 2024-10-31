RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) issued a total of 568 decisions to penalize violators of the Regulation of Domestic Workers and the like.

The penal decisions included a ban on recruitment in 281 cases, and imposing fines in 287 other cases, as stipulated in the regulations governing these violations.



The ministry noted that the competent authorities from the ministry monitored violations committed by a number of employers who enabled their house workers to work in establishments or allowed them to work for their own account. Subsequently, the ministry filed petitions against the erring employers before the Domestic Workers Committees.



The ministry emphasized that all citizens and expatriates shall be wary of dealing or cooperating in any way with workers who violate the regulations so as to avoid penalties.

It called on everyone to report violations of the Labor Law through the ministry's application available on smart phones, or by calling the unified number 19911.

