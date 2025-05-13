Arab Finance: Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, witnessed the launch of the "Promoting Citizen-Centered Governance in Egypt" initiative, according to a statement.

The initiative was launched by the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (NIGSD), in cooperation with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Al-Mashat emphasized that the initiative is part of the long-standing and fruitful partnerships between Egypt, the OECD, and the Swiss government through the SDC.

She affirmed Egypt's commitment to implementing the rule of law, promoting regulatory reforms, and developing citizen-centered public governance.

The minister noted that Egypt Vision 2030 and the government's action programs, most recently the 2024-2027 Action Plan, served as a constant reference for the state’s journey toward comprehensive and sustainable development.

She noted that this project contributed to developing a tool for implementing the "Green Lens" in designing regulatory policies in Egypt to support the national climate goals.

The estimates indicate that the urban population will increase to more than 41 million by 2050, according to Al-Mashat. These expectations came along with the escalating challenges related to water scarcity and increased heat waves, which require more flexible and innovative regulatory tools.

Finally, the minister announced that Egypt will co-chair the MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development for the period 2026–2030, alongside Italy and Türkiye.

This aligns with Egypt's commitment to promoting sustainable and inclusive policies, while deepening regional and international cooperation.