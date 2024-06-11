RIYADH — Authorities in Saudi Arabia will begin enforcing a ban on working under direct sunlight for all private sector establishments from 12 PM to 3 PM, starting Saturday, June 15, 2024, until September 15, 2024.

The ban will be implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in collaboration with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

This decision aims to ensure the safety and health of private sector workers, protecting them from potential health risks and providing a healthy and safe work environment in accordance with global occupational safety and health standards.

The ministry urged employers to organize working hours in compliance with this decision to contribute to creating a safe work environment, enhancing the efficiency and means of prevention to reduce occupational injuries and diseases, and protecting workers from accidents, which will, in turn, improve and increase productivity.

The ministry has published the "Procedural Guide for Occupational Safety and Health to Prevent the Effects of Sun Exposure and Heat Stress" on its website.Violations of the ban on working under direct sunlight can be reported by contacting the ministry's unified number (19911) or through the ministry's app available on smartphones.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).