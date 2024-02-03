The UAE is the world’s number one country of choice for people looking to move overseas for work, according to a new report released on Friday by human resources platform Deel.

The Deel Global Hiring Report, which is based on insights from 300,000 contracts around the world, said the UAE has outranked more than 150 countries as the most popular destination for international talent seeking employment visas.

The UAE is particularly sought-after among jobseekers in the financial services, IT and services, computer software, management consulting, and marketing and advertising industries, Deel said in a report released on Friday.

The most in-demand roles in the country include management consultant, content manager, software engineer, influencer marketing manager and strategy director.

Overall, the Netherlands came in as the second-most popular “visa destination” for international workers, followed by France, United Kingdom and Singapore.

The emirates and other countries like India, Turkey, UK and France, were also the top destinations of choice for recruiters.

The results of the study underscore the UAE’s commitment to fostering a diverse and vibrant multinational workforce, Dell noted.

“The country’s commitment to talent, innovation and a dynamic business environment is clearly resonating with international professionals and solidifying its position as a top hiring destination,” said Tarek Salam, Head of Expansion at Deel.

Salam said the diverse and multicultural workforce is the UAE’s “greatest asset”, adding that by attracting and retaining global workers, the country is positioning itself for continued economic growth.

The study covered a total of 160 countries and considered the insights from 20,000 customers.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)