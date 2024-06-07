DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that 6,000 rest stations will be provided for delivery service workers across the UAE in collaboration with government entities and private sector companies.

An interactive map of these stations will be provided to enable workers to easily locate and access them during the Midday Break, which takes place from 15th June to 15th September 2024.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide them with a safe working environment.

The initiative is a collaboration between MoHRE; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi; the departments of economic development across the UAE, delivery companies such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, and others. Numerous restaurants, shopping centres, retail stores, and cloud kitchens will also offer rest areas for delivery service drivers.

In a press statement, the Ministry affirmed, “Delivery services are a key logistical sector, unique in nature, given that its workers do not stay in one place while the Midday Break is enforced, and due to the nature of certain materials being transported that need to be delivered on time.”

This pioneering step is a continuation of the initiative launched last year when 365 rest stations were provided for delivery workers, especially during the Midday Break from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

The Midday Break requires employers to provide parasols and shaded areas to protect workers from direct sunlight, adequate cooling devices, sufficient cold drinking water, hydrating materials such as salts, and other amenities and first aid equipment at job sites.

The MoHRE receives reports of any Midday Break violations through its call centre at 600590000, smart application, and website.