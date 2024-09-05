Kuwait - Due to the acute shortage of expatriate labor, new housing projects, particularly in Mutlaa City, are experiencing disruptions and delays in completion.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that many of these workers are not sponsored by companies, which makes them hesitant to work on these projects for fear of inspections.

A video clip, which went viral on social media and shows a security checkpoint in Mutlaa City, reveals the state of fear and confusion it caused expatriate workers. In the clip, many workers can be seen exiting their vehicles and fleeing on foot to avoid inspection and the threat of deportation. This labor issue is impacting the progress of housing projects. In this regard, a reliable source from the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) explained that PAM’s role is to oversee inspections of commercial establishments, companies, and other sectors, and not inspections on the streets. At the same time, the authority is required to address these workers’ issues and regularize their residency status as an important step for ensuring the completion of these projects.

Meanwhile, several housing project specialists and business owners have called for resolving the status of workers in the country through prompt solutions, and for opening new visas to bring in additional workers, given the numerous upcoming housing and developmental projects. Head of the Union of Restaurants and Cafes Fahad Al-Arbash explained that the reason behind this problem is that some citizens, faced with the pressure of rising prices, hire these workers for construction work, as they are readily available and there are no other alternatives. While most large companies have organized workers, their costs are high and often unaffordable for citizens.

Kuwaitis may become victims of contractors who either abandon the project or fail to complete construction work. He expressed hope for a serious approach to resolving this issue. Al-Arbash stressed that the municipality is the relevant authority in this case, and it should mediate between the citizens and the contractors, adding, “If an agreement is made between the two parties, the contractor should provide a bank guarantee for the payment received, ensuring the citizen’s rights are protected.” He also emphasized the need for a clear legal framework that guarantees citizens’ rights if a contractor fails to meet the agreed-upon conditions and complete the construction, particularly when relying on unorganized labor.

Furthermore, head of the volunteer committee for Mutlaa City Mishaal Al- Hajri affirmed that the Mutlaa City project is one among the projects that is most affected by the labor shortage. He indicated that construction on the project resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic, but citizens were caught off guard by the scarcity of labor, particularly skilled workers. Al-Hajri revealed that the demand for construction workers far exceeds the supply, such that the available labor in the country is insufficient to meet the needs of the Mutlaa City project, and the concurrent state development projects. He highlighted that the actions taken by PAM such as closing visa issuance, preventing labor transfers, and cracking down on illegal labor through control campaigns, have harmed both citizens and housing projects.

Al-Hajri stressed the need for solutions to adjust the status of illegal workers, followed by legal action against those who do not comply, adding, “Despite inspections in Mutlaa City, no illegal workers have been found there to date.” He explained that many citizens have halted their construction projects after paying contractors in advance. While some contractors may have valid business licenses, their workers are often not legally under their sponsorship. Contractors have struggled with labor shortages due to inadequate estimates and insufficient numbers of workers to cover their contracts, due to which they resort to illegal labor because of a shortage of workers. Al-Hajri urged PAM to allow companies to meet the actual labor needs through proper contracts to ensure that both the Mutlaa City project and upcoming housing projects are completed efficiently.

In this regard, the Head of the Mutlaa City Volunteer Committee Saba’a Al- Dousari revealed a significant shortage of construction craftsmen, due to which there is a more than 40 percent increase in daily wages compared to before 2020. He called for a more organized approach to managing expatriate workers, suggesting that the needs of actual companies be assessed to determine the required number of workers by profession or specialty, which would help eliminate the issue of marginal labor.

Al-Dousari highlighted that approximately 70 percent of construction workers in Mutlaa City and other areas are working without proper documentation, causing them to fear security inspections and checkpoints. He stressed the importance of the Ministry of Interior’s role in addressing labor violations, suggesting that if a worker with valid residence status, such as Article 20, is arrested, their status should be amended. Al-Dousari also called for reopening visa issuance for workers from Arab countries, particularly Egypt, from where many required skilled workers come, provided there are conditions in place to regulate the labor market. He urged the Minister of Interior to increase the labor estimates for deserving and actual companies, which would help reduce the financial burden on citizens who own plots.

In addition, the spokesperson for the residents of Mutlaa City Dr. Mukhlef Al-Enezi affirmed that illegal workers constitute a huge part of the labor force in the Kuwait market, with construction workers and skilled technicians being essential for building homes in Mutlaa City. He highlighted the current difficulty in finding skilled workers, as workers often agree to start work the next day after receiving an advance payment, only to be absent because they were arrested for issues related to their residency status or its expiry.

After all, these workers are considered marginal in the eyes of the law. Dr. Al-Enezi urged the state to find solutions for amending the conditions of these workers, such as by establishing a dedicated company or providing temporary sponsorship, similar to measures taken for other categories. He indicated that citizens are bearing the brunt of this issue, with money being wasted, projects being stalled, and homes remaining incomplete due to high worker costs and unresolved residency issues, adding that the state should take necessary steps to address these challenges as effectively as it has with other issues.

Dr. Al-Enezi highlighted that many workers cannot leave the country due to various reasons such as lack of alternative opportunities to return, accumulating debts, and other personal issues, which collectively prevent them from departing. He reiterated that the workers’ skills are crucial for constructing homes due to which it is necessary to retain them. Dr. Al-Enezi called for increased efforts to improve their conditions in the country and to address the issues caused by sponsors who have contributed to their status as marginal labor

