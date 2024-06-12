DUBAI - The UAE Government has announced the launch of the second phase of the Work Bundle, expanded to include all emirates through the digital ‘Work in UAE’ platform (workinuae.ae), providing a range of services enabling private-sector companies, individuals, and investors to complete employment and residency procedures using a unified, integrated platform that brings all relevant entities together.

The initiative is in line with the UAE Government’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, and its strategy to design and deliver services that enhance user experience, improve government efficiency and boost the UAE’s competitiveness and appeal as a prime global destination for living and working.

The announcement was made in a media briefing held in Dubai on Tuesday, following a collaboration between the entities involved in designing and developing phase two of the Work Bundle, namely, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE); Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Emirates Health Services (EHS); Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

The unified Work Bundle platform (workinuae.ae) aims to offer an easier experience for various segments of the community, including individuals and business owners, to ensure the UAE offers the fastest and most efficient services. The platform offers the principle of requesting data only once, reducing procedures and requirements, and ensuring proactivity in service delivery.

The Bundle reinforces an approach that avoids duplication of procedures and requirements related to service provision, prioritises integration in procedures, and employs advanced technology in the digital design of customer-centric services.

The Work Bundle in the UAE is a continuation of the success achieved by the Work Bundle in Dubai, which was launched in March, and provides a range of services related to living and working in the UAE, including: services for onboarding new employees, such as issuing a new work permit, requesting a status adjustment, issuing a visa and employment contract, Emirates ID, residency, and medical examination services. Services also include renewing a worker’s employment contract, Emirates ID, residency, and medical examination services, as well as cancelling a worker’s employment contract, work permit, and residency.

The Bundle offers users an array of benefits, cutting the number of platforms offering services to users from five platforms to a single unified platform, and simplifying the procedure by replacing the eight required services with an exceptional experience on one unified platform. The necessary steps are also reduced from 15 steps requiring 16 documents to five steps needing only five documents. It also reduces the number of visits customers are required to make to service centres from seven to just two, significantly decreasing the processing time from 30 business days to just five.

The new initiative also streamlines procedures and reduce the effort and time required for customers. Its impact includes eliminating 25 million procedural steps, 12 million visits, and 62 million working days.

Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, said, “Completing the launch of the Work Bundle expands the base of beneficiaries to include all companies operating in the UAE. It is a culmination of the significant efforts of teams across various federal and local entities, who, over the past few months, have been working to develop the Bundle, a project that reflects the importance of simplifying procedures and requirements to save time and effort for users, in line with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.”

He added, “The initiative emphasises the importance of cooperation and integration between federal and local entities, underlining the positive impact this cooperation has on efforts to offer better and faster user experiences.”

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to working closely with the entities participating in the Work Bundle initiative to provide proactive and integrated digital services, accessible anytime and from anywhere, using advanced electronic approaches.

He added, “The importance of the Work Bundle lies in its pivotal role in developing government efficiency, establishing advanced approaches to create a unified platform bringing all participating entities together.” he added.

For his part, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, said, “The Bundle develops contractual relations between all parties involved, protecting everyone’s rights and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness on global indicators,” he said. “It also boosts the competitiveness of the UAE labour market by attracting capital, entrepreneurs, experts, and creative talents.”

“With the launch of phase two of the Work Bundle, we are entering a new stage of providing comprehensive proactive services to customers,” he continued.

“This follows the success of the first phase, which included services for company workers. These services are perfectly aligned with the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, as the Work Bundle platform provides services through a unified portal, with simple, streamlined procedures, which saves time and effort, reducing the number of visits needed to complete transactions by 80%.”

On a similar note, Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, said, “The Work Bundle unified platform reflects the level of integration and cohesion in the UAE Government, which operates as one unit centred on the customer, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

“The Work Bundle embodies concepts of proactivity, comprehensiveness, requesting data only once, and in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme,” Al Mesmar added.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, said the Bundle kickstarts a new phase in government work, taking another step forward towards the future. “The Work Bundle plays a pivotal role in the development process, offering an integrated service system that focuses primarily on customers and on understanding their precise needs,” he noted. “The initiative contributes to boosting the UAE’s economic competitiveness and solidifying its position as the ideal destination for living and working.”

“The Bundle reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to leveraging legislative, regulatory, and technological tools to spearhead sustainable development and provide promising job opportunities,” Al Serkal added.

The Work Bundle unified platform aims to develop a seamless user experience by requesting information only once, through a unified application form involving various entities that exchange data via an advanced electronic link. It establishes a unified payment model and mechanism shared with all entities, reducing the number of required visits and documents through the use of modern technology and digital platforms that enhance collaboration among federal and local government entities, integrating their roles and streamlining procedures required to complete transactions, in line with the UAE’s strategic objectives.

The UAE Government works to enhance integration among federal and local services, in an effort to offer an exceptional service experience, make people’s lives easier, and support the business sector with a seamless, proactive experience, adding value to all users.