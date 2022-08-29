RIYADH — Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani has met at his office in Riyadh Dr. Christophe Bernasconi, the Secretary General of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), where they discussed enhancing legal cooperation between the two sides.



Dr. Bernasconi presented the HCCH’s activities and forums related to its conventions and private international law in general.



The HCCH is an intergovernmental organization located in The Hague, Netherlands, the mandate of which is the progressive unification of the rules of private international law.



Saudi Arabia joined the organization in 2016, and ratified last year the Convention of Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (“Apostille”).

