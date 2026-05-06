Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has invited bids for an investment project aimed at enhancing visitor experience at Al Baleed Archaeological Park in Salalah, as part of efforts to boost heritage tourism and expand private sector participation.

The park is a key component of the Land of Frankincense sites and features the remains of a 12th-century trading port set between a freshwater lagoon and the Arabian Sea. The site includes an open-air archaeological complex with a large mosque, as well as the Museum of the Frankincense Land.

The project focuses on the development, management and operation of Souq Al Luban within the Al Baleed site. The ministry said the initiative aims to revitalise the destination by upgrading visitor services while creating sustainable commercial activity linked to Oman’s cultural heritage.

Souq Al Luban, or the Frankincense Souk, is closely associated with the history of the Al Baleed site, once a major centre in the ancient frankincense trade.

Officials said the opportunity is open to companies and institutions with proven technical and financial capabilities to undertake long-term investment and operational responsibilities. The selected investor will be required to submit a comprehensive proposal outlining a clear vision for development, daily operations and visitor engagement, ensuring long-term sustainability.

The ministry noted that the project is designed to maximise the value of heritage assets while strengthening integration of local communities into tourism-driven economic activity. It is also expected to support job creation and small and medium enterprises, particularly those involved in traditional crafts and local products.

Bidders are required to submit detailed development and operational plans, including timelines, a valid commercial registration and a clear organisational structure. Proposals must also demonstrate in-country value through job creation and economic contribution, along with relevant experience in similar projects and strategies to support local businesses.

To attract investors, the ministry said the successful bidder will benefit from a rental grace period of up to three years, offering an added incentive for long-term engagement.