RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) revealed that Saudi male citizens, aged above 40 years, who wish to travel to Iraq, can submit applications for issuing a travel permit.



The applicant can include two people to accompany him during the travel. The Jawazat has not specified the gender or age of the companions.



The directorate stated that the following steps shall be taken through the Absher platform for issuing a travel permit to Iraq. Firstly, the applicant shall choose “My Services;” then “Services,” then “Passports sector” and then choose “communication service.”



The applicant shall submit a new application, choosing the “Permits service for the exempted countries;” then choosing the service of “Travel permit to Iraq,” choosing the sub-service, writing a brief description about the request, attaching the required documents in the attachments box according to the formats available on the website, then submitting the request and then selecting the icon “confirm.”



After confirming the request, a text message will be sent to the beneficiary and that includes the order number, the Jawazat added.

