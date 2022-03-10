RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports announced the lifting of a travel ban on citizens to Thailand and allowing Thais to enter the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The authority also stressed to all citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom the importance of keeping their passport safe and not neglecting it or placing it in unsafe place.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand restored full diplomatic ties and a planned exchange of ambassadors in January.

The move came after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Riyadh for a two-day official visit.

