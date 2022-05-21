NEW YORK — The Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations organized an event to discuss reforms to enhance labor mobility and protect migrant rights.



The Saudi mission conducted the event in cooperation with the delegations of the Philippines and Bahrain.



The event, which came on the sidelines of the First United Nations Forum to Review International Migration, was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for Inspection and Work Environment Development, Sattam Al-Harbi, and the Chargé d'Affaires in the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations, Counsellor Mohammed Al-Ateeq.



The participants highlighted the rapid reforms and achievements implemented by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cooperation with international organizations to protect the rights of migrant workers in a way that enhances their active participation in the economies of host countries.

