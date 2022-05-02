RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) has confirmed that the penalty of not renewing the vehicle' registration on time, is a fine of SR100.



The Muroor said that any vehicle driver who does not renew his vehicle's registration after the lapse of 60 days from its expiry would be subject to a fine of SR100 for each year in which he did not pay.



The vehicle' registration renewal fee is SR100, while the fees increase depending on the type of vehicle, reaching SR400 for the buses.



It is worth mentioning that Muroor has revealed earlier the procedures that must be followed when a motorist loses his vehicle’s number plate.



It said that the car's owner must immediately report the loss to the criminal records department. After the loss is reported, the required fees for obtaining a duplicate number plate must be paid, and then the vehicle owner must visit any of the offices of traffic police to submit an application.



The Muroor has also confirmed that the automatic monitoring system detects violations of the non-Saudi vehicles registration plates.



The Muroor had issued earlier new regulations, during which it has confirmed that Saudi citizens, who do not own a vehicle, are allowed to work in the passenger transportation sector through the guided-vehicle applications.



This concession is part of the new amendments made in the regulations governing the activities of public taxi, taxi routing service, and guided vehicles service.



