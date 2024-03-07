Saudi Arabia issued a warning on Wednesday that hiring illegal expatriates will be subject to a fine of up SAR 100,000 ($26,600) and imprisonment for up to six months.

The penalties will also be applicable to anyone who transports, shelters, harbours or helps individuals violating residency and work regulations, the Directorate of Public Security said, according to state-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

As for the illegal residents who seek employment and assistance, they will be deported out of the kingdom, the directorate said.

The directorate also urged the public to report any breaches of residency, labour and border security regulations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern regions, or 994 and 999 elsewhere in the kingdom.

Last December, Saudi authorities reported that nearly 18,000 individuals were arrested for violating the country’s residency, labour and border security regulations.

The individuals were arrested in one week, from November 23 to 29 last year.

