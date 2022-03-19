Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority confirms the start of an investigation into the consumers’ complaint against some commercial establishments for adding value-added tax to products that are free of tax.

The Consumer Protection Authority said: "The authority has started investigation procedures regarding what was mentioned in the video clip and work is underway on it. The authority affirms its constant keenness to follow up on the markets, verify and apprehend violators."

The authority is monitoring the markets, and the consumer must also report if there are violations that contradict the rules, regulations and laws that were established to organise and manage markets, and protect consumer rights.

CPA added: "To report any violations, communication channels are available, and all employees of the authority are available to serve the consumer."

