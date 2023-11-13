Sayyid Khalifa Said Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court, received in his office on Sunday a delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain led by Sheikh Khalid Ali Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the Supreme Judicial Council in Bahrain, Chairman of the Court of Cassation, who is currently visiting Oman.

Oman, Qatar discuss cooperation in municipal areas

Sayyid Saud Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, Chairman of the Municipal Council of the Governorate of Muscat, received on Sunday Mohammad Ali Al Athba, President of the Central Municipal Council in the State of Qatar. During the meeting, the two sides explored means of enhancing cooperation in the municipal work fields.