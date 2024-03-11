EMPLOYEES in entities in which the state owns more than 50 per cent of capital, or contributes to its management, are now deemed officially responsible as civil servants.Shura Council members yesterday unanimously voted in favour of royal decree 14/2023 amending the 2014 State Information and Documents Protection Law.The move aims to bolster protection for state information and documents. MPs had voted unanimously in favour of the decree during their weekly session last Tuesday. The decree, issued in September last year, followed a request for urgency by the Cabinet.Under the decree, responsible individuals must preserve documents and protect them from tampering, loss, or damage and information should not be disclosed to anyone outside the business.Copies of all information and documents saved electronically must be kept in a national data centre that provides a secure cloud storage service. All national databases will be linked to the centre, and information and documents saved and updated immediately.Shura’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman Dr Ali Al Rumaihi said widening the scope of responsibility would ensure more protection for information and documents.“We are at a time when no stone should be left unturned as there are increasingly alarming cyberthreats and cybercrimes,” he said.“The responsibility is much higher now and officials in state-owned companies have been included to ensure more security.”Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh read out a statement at the beginning of the session congratulating the leadership and nation on the holy month of Ramadan.Members were also notified about two reports on foreign participations last year.Parliamentary heads had taken part in a session that discussed Palestine turmoil and providing education for refugees.They were also notified about a written response to a question by services committee chairwoman Dr Ibtisam Al Dallal on the general welfare of students with learning disabilities.A total of 7,990 students with learning disabilities are being educated in government schools.Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma said the ministry integrates students with learning disabilities, who can cope with the conventional educational system, in normal classrooms while having segregated rooms for treatment programmes.He asserted that necessary manpower and finances were being allocated to ensure special students understand their subjects and gain insights as they progress in the 12 levels of education. Dr Juma said there were 176 teachers who have been trained to handle such pupils across the country.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).