Children of deceased civil servants, private sector employees and military personnel could continue receiving their monthly pensions for two extra years.MPs unanimously approved yesterday amendments to the 1975 Civil Servants Pension Law, 1976 Social Insurance Law and 1976 Military Pension Law have been presented by five MPs, led by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk.

Legislators want the government to raise the age cap for such beneficiaries so that regular pensions are handed over to children until they turn 24, instead of the present age of 22, and to those undergoing higher education until the age of 28.Payments would stop if the students completed their studies before the stipulated age limit.The Social Insurance Organisation (SIO) has raised objections to the proposed amendments saying that they contradict the concept of work and retirement.The Military Pension Fund has also raised objections calling for a more comprehensive study.Al Hekma Retired Society backed Parliament’s proposed amendments describing them as ‘fair’.

However, it proposed financing for additional payments to be taken from the Unemployment or Future Generations Funds.Meanwhile, the Cabinet has asked for a rethink on a parliamentary proposal to allow only expats with a Master’s Degree and 10-years of work experience to take up relevant jobs at ministries and government bodies.A letter with the proposed amendments to the 2010 Civil Service Law, presented by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has been referred to the services committee for review.Under the proposed amendment, the Civil Service Commission would only give those passing the condition a two-year contract, renewable only once.

They would also have to train a certain number of Bahrainis, to be determined, as part of the deal.Also, referred to the same committee is another letter and amendment to the 1976 Social Insurance Law that would alter the calculation of pensions, change the period of retirement eligibility and reduce workers’ contributions from 7pc to 6pc.An amendment to the 2013 Real Estate Registration Law that would exempt nationals from paying registration or transfer fees has been referred to the public utilities and environment affairs committee.

The government said that such exemptions would drastically cut revenues.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).