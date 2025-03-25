Bahrain - The Shura Council has unanimously approved amendments to the 2012 Child Law to ensure compliance with licensing protocols, improving oversight and align national laws with international child welfare and disability rights standards.

The proposal to introduce stricter licensing requirements and clearer penalties for violations related to the establishment and management of childcare facilities was introduced by five members, led by Dr Fatima Al Kooheji.

It will be now drafted into a proper legislation by the government and returned to the National Assembly within six months.

A key amendment to Article 20 of the law stipulates that no nursery may be established without obtaining a licence from the Education Ministry. Furthermore, no nursery may be operated, relocated or have its specifications altered without the ministry’s approval.

This provision is designed to prevent unauthorised establishments from operating without proper oversight and ensures that all childcare facilities adhere to government regulations.

Additionally, an amendment to Article 63 explicitly defines penalties for operating unlicensed nurseries or making modifications without official approval.

“Anyone who establishes a nursery without a licence will face imprisonment and a fine ranging from BD200 to BD1,000, or one of these two penalties,” it says.

“Anyone who operates a nursery or makes changes to its location or specifications without approval from the Education Ministry will be subject to the same penalties.”

Woman and child committee chairwoman Leena Qassim said that the proposed amendments address legislative gaps in the existing law to deter unregulated operations, ensuring that nurseries meet safety and educational standards set by authorities.

Committee vice-chairwoman and rapporteur Ejlal Bubshait said the proposal clarified the obligations outlined in Article 20 of the law, violations of which are subject to criminal penalties under Article 63.

She also stressed that the amendments distinguished between actions that required a licence and those that only required approval.

Dr Al Kooheji said the proposed amendments are expected to enhance the regulatory framework governing nurseries and kindergartens in Bahrain, ensuring that only licensed institutions operate while penalising unauthorised activities.

“The new law will significantly strengthen oversight and enforcement mechanisms, improving the safety and quality of childcare services across the kingdom.”

Education Ministry Under-Secretary Nawal Al Khater expressed strong support for the amendments. “Establishing a nursery or kindergarten requires a formal licence from the ministry,” she said.

“Operating such facilities or making modifications, such as expansions, requires prior approval but does not necessitate a separate licence. The revised law correctly distinguishes between licensing for establishment and approval for modifications, ensuring that all regulatory requirements are met.”

However, Social Development Minister Osama Al Alawi noted that the ministry could not provide a final stance until the government conducted comprehensive consultations with all relevant authorities.

