Bahrain - A new government-drafted legislation that aims to expand the application of alternative penalties and modernise the penal system was approved unanimously by MPs yesterday.

Two new penalties have been added to the 2017 Alternative Punishments and Sentencing Law as part of the amendments.

Convicts could be placed in specialised psychiatric or medical institutions for mental health treatment, or made to report mandatorily to security authorities at designated times.

The amendment also introduces a ban on accessing specific online platforms related to the crime or crimes of conviction, expanding the existing restriction on visiting certain physical locations.

Parliament financial and economic affairs committee chairman and Strategic Thinking Bloc president MP Ahmed Al Salloom highlighted Bahrain’s pioneering role in the Gulf and the broader Arab world in implementing alternative sentencing since 2017.

“The Alternative Penalties Law is one of the most advanced in the region, reflecting Bahrain’s commitment to a modern approach to justice,” he said.

“It prioritises rehabilitation over punishment, aligning with international best practices in criminal justice and human rights.”

The amendment has resulted in the number of alternative penalties being increased to nine.

Earlier, the law outlined seven alternative sentences – community service, house arrest at a specified location, ban on visiting certain places, commitment not to approach or contact specific persons or entities, electronic monitoring, mandatory participation in rehabilitation and training programmes, and compensation or restitution for damages caused by the crime.

Another key change involves the transfer of certain powers from the Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry to the Interior Ministry.

This includes authority over assigning institutions and defining the nature of alternative work, as well as determining rehabilitation and training programmes for those serving the sentences.

Mr Al Salloom explained that the amendments marked ‘a significant step in Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to modernise its justice system, making it more rehabilitative, efficient, and responsive to evolving challenges’.

“By expanding alternative sentencing, the law aims to reduce prison overcrowding, lower repeat offences and promote a more humane approach to justice,” he added.

“As Bahrain continues to refine its legal system, these changes reinforce its commitment to progressive justice policies that balance accountability with rehabilitation, ensuring that offenders can reintegrate into society as productive citizens.”

Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman MP Hassan Bukhammas explained that the amendments aim to speed up rehabilitation and reintegration, preventing social and psychological harm caused by prolonged incarceration.

He stressed that allowing courts to mandate medical or psychological treatment aligned with modern rehabilitative approaches, particularly for offenders struggling with mental health issues or addiction.

MP Mohammed Janahi highlighted the practical benefits of consolidating enforcement responsibilities under a single authority.

“By designating one entity to oversee alternative penalties, implementation becomes more efficient and seamless,” he said.

“This prevents bureaucratic overlap and ensures that sentences are executed promptly.”

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda was present during the session.

The legislation will be now reviewed by the Shura Council.

