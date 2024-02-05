Muscat : Public Prosecution has received more than 37,800 cases in 2023, an increase of 17.2 compared to 2022.

The Public Prosecution’s annual conference “Procedural Fairness” begins, which reviews indicators and statistics of the cases that the Public Prosecution dealt with during the past year and a number of other topics.

The number of cases received by the Public Prosecution increased by 17.2 percent last year compared to 2022, reaching 37,836 cases, including 35,777 misdemeanours, 3,777 felonies, and 282 cases regarding violations, administrative complaints, and symptoms, with a completion rate of 96.9 percent.

Public Prosecution said :"A total of 74,667 defendants registered cases, an increase of 18.8 percent compared to 2022, and the percentage of expatriates out of the total cases reached 45.9 percent."

"67,500 investigation reports were conducted during the past year using electronic systems, including 15,771 reports using remote investigation means and through the “Burhan” visual investigation system," Public Prosecution added.

"The success rate in legal actions reached 97.4 percent during the past year, and the number of cases referred to the courts reached 23,728 cases, and 12,872 filing decisions were issued."

Public Prosecution: "17,830 judgments were issued during the past year, an increase of 15.4 percent compared to 2022, of which 15,530 judgments were implemented, representing 87.1 percent of the total judgments."

Public Prosecution: "The Public Prosecution Department at the Supreme Court received 812 appeals, achieving a completion rate of 100 percent, and the Supreme Court went along with the Public Prosecution’s opinion in the decided appeals by 87 percent."

Public Prosecution: "Muscat Governorate records the largest percentage in the number of cases with 16 thousand and 534 cases, followed by North Al Batinah Governorate with 5,913 cases, followed by Dhofar Governorate with 3,922 cases."

Public Prosecution: "28,575 cases received from the Royal Oman Police, followed by the Public Prosecution’s electronic services portal with 3,581 cases, then the Consumer Protection Authority with 2,375 cases."

Public Prosecution: "Cheque related crimes ranked first among the five most frequently occurring crimes during the past year with 8,461 cases, followed by Labour Law crimes with 7,571 cases, then Foreigners’ Residence Law crimes with 6,263 cases, then Consumer Protection Law crimes with 3,340 case, then fraud crimes with 3,202 cases."

His Excellency Nasr bin Khamis Al Sawai, the Public Prosecutor, confirms that the statistics of public funds crimes and money laundering for the years 2022 and 2023 showed that the number of crimes of employees exceeding the limits of their jobs and neglecting to perform their duties, in 2022, amounted to 62 crimes, and in 2023, it rose to 105 crimes.

The Public Prosecutor: "The Sultanate of Oman is among the countries in the world with the lowest crime rate compared to countries with which it is similar economically, geographically, and socially."

The Public Prosecutor: "There is a joint team between the Public Prosecution and the State Audit Institute that works around the clock and continuously to consider the cases received from the authorities, and they are evaluated directly in time."

Dr. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Shukaili, Assistant Public Prosecutor, confirms that legal awareness is one of the most important means of preventing the commission of a crime, and there is an annual plan in which a number of programmes are implemented in coordination with official and private institutions.

