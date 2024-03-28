Jeddah: During the holy month of Ramadan, the supervisory teams of the Ministry of Commerce in the Makkah region conducted 19,250 inspection tours of commercial facilities.



The purpose of these tours was to monitor the availability of Ramadan goods and products and to ensure that commercial establishments were complying with the regulations set forth by the Ministry of Commerce as part of its seasonal plan for Ramadan and the Umrah season.



The inspection tours covered public utility markets, commercial stores, central markets, and hypermarkets, as well as gold and jewelry stores, gas stations, and service centers along the roads leading to Makkah and Madinah. As a result of these tours, 375 violations of consumer protection regulations were issued.



The Ministry's supervisory teams worked diligently throughout the holy month and the Umrah seasons to ensure the availability of essential food and supplies and guarantee the safety and suitability of the goods offered. Additionally, they monitored the commitment of commercial establishments to consumer protection systems.