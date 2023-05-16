MAKKAH — The General Directorate of Public Security has announced that residents who do not have entry permits will be turned back from the security control points on roads leading to the Holy Capital from Monday.



This comes in implementation of the instructions for organizing Hajj, which require residents wishing to enter the Holy Capital to obtain a permit from the competent authorities, said the Public Security.



The instructions regulating Hajj stipulate turning back vehicles and expatriate residents to where they came from except in cases of those who work in the holy sites and have entry permits issued by the competent authority, those who hold a resident’s identity card issued in the holy capital, or an Umrah or Hajj permit.



Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports has started receiving applications for issuing entry permits to the Holy Capital electronically for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, workers residing in establishments based in the Holy Capital, seasonal work visa holders and contractors with those establishments registered in the “Ajeer” system, for the Hajj season 1444 AH.



The service aims to facilitate procedures for beneficiaries, shorten the time and save effort, as the platform of “Absher Individuals" provides permits for domestic workers and non-Saudi family members, while the service of entry permits to the Holy Capital is accessible through the electronic “Muqeem” portal for all agencies.