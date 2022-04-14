President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi signed Law No. 23 of 2022 regarding the period for reconciling the statuses stipulated in Law No. 149 of 2019, essentially regulating the work of NGOs.

The amendment includes that all associations, civil institutions, federations, regional and foreign non-governmental organisations, and entities that practice civil work reconcile their positions within a period not exceeding six months from the date this law comes into force.

Two weeks ago, the Senate finally approved the report of the Human Rights and Social Solidarity Committee on a draft law submitted by the government to amend some provisions of Law No. 149 of 2019 issuing a law regulating the practice of civil work.

Senator Mohamed Farid explained that the proposed amendment provides an extension to the period to reconcile the status of NGOs for another year, starting from the date of expiry of the period mentioned in Article Two of the articles of promulgation of the law on 11 January 2022 starting from 12 January 2022.

The amendments come with the aim of providing a sufficient period of time to reconcile the conditions of civil society institutions that were unable to hold their extraordinary general assembly due to the precautionary measures taken and to accommodate all the regulatory procedures that must be met.

