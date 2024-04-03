Arab Finance: The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has granted his final approval for the amendments to the Unified Public Finance Law, as per a decree published in the Official Gazette on April 2nd.

The amendments include the addition of the Finance Government to the law, in addition to including 59 economic authorities, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated earlier.

On February 19th, the amendments were approved by the cabinet.

