GENEVA — The General Authority for Competition (GAC) participated in the 22nd Group Expert Meeting on Competition Law and Policy session organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, Switzerland.



The meetings, held from July 3-6, 2024, gathered competition experts from around the world to deliberate on significant topics such as food markets, digital markets, and experiences of different nations in promoting competition within these sectors.



During the meeting, the experts delved into the crucial role of robust enforcement of competition laws and policies in reducing poverty and addressing the behaviour of monopolistic entities that may impede access to affordable goods for certain segments of society.



On the sidelines of the event, the GAC delegation showcased a visual presentation highlighting Saudi Arabia's presidency of the Arab Competition Network and the network's development plan, which aims to foster collaboration among competition agencies in the Arab world. The Arab Competition Network comprises 18 Arab countries that are members of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA).



This presentation followed a meeting hosted by the Eurasian Economic Commission, bringing together specialized regional competition organizations and seven international competition organizations.



