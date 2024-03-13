Al Tamimi & Company, a preeminent law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali El Hawary as a Partner in its Banking and Finance practice.

El Hawary will be based in the firm’s Cairo office, bringing over twenty years of comprehensive legal experience, particularly in the sectors of banking, energy, and infrastructure.

Before joining Al Tamimi & Company, El Hawary served as General Counsel for a prominent Abu Dhabi-based bank and provided external legal counsel to leading financial institutions. He has played a pivotal role in almost all major bank mergers and acquisitions in Egypt for the past fourteen years.

El Hawary has also been a key advisor on significant energy and infrastructure initiatives, including Egypt’s Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Program. His contributions to project finance have earned him The Global Award for Multilateral Deal of the Year from Thomson Reuters.

Jody Waugh, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, commented on the appointment: “Ali El Hawary’s exceptional expertise and esteemed reputation are invaluable assets that will enhance our firm’s standing as the foremost banking and finance practice in Egypt and the wider region. We are committed to growing our influence in Egypt, a key jurisdiction for us. Ali’s addition to our team reflects our ambitious strategy to provide top-tier services to our clients and seize emerging opportunities in the Egyptian market and beyond.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ali El Hawary remarked, “Joining Al Tamimi & Company is a thrilling opportunity to contribute to the firm’s distinguished Banking and Finance practice in Egypt. I am eager to apply my experience and skills to deliver outstanding legal services to our clients and to fortify the firm’s regional prominence.”

Ayman Nour, Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Egypt office, warmly welcomed El Hawary, stating: “Ali El Hawary’s extensive experience, garnered from years of dedicated service in the financial sectors of Egypt and the UAE, will significantly enhance our commitment to excellence in financial services. His appointment reaffirms our leadership in the industry. We are excited to have Ali on board and anticipate the collective successes that await us.”

Al Tamimi & Company’s Banking and Finance Department is renowned for its leadership in the Egyptian market and consistently achieves Band One status in various independent legal directories. The team’s members are frequently recognized as leading practitioners by esteemed publications, including Chambers & Partners and other respected legal directories.

