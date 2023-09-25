Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Saturday that the government is finalizing a reconciliation law for building violations.

“There is coordination with the House of Representatives to reach an agreement on the proposed articles, which will expedite its issuance for the benefit of citizens,” Madbouly said.

“Simultaneously, we will establish clear guidelines for these violations and work on preventing their recurrence.”

Madbouly made the remarks during a meeting of the Council of Governors, which he chaired. The meeting was also attended by Justice Minister Omar Marwan and Local Development Minister Hisham Amna.

The meeting was to follow up on several important matters, including simplifying the procedures for handling requests to regularize land ownership. The council reviewed various suggestions to streamline the process, including the stages of submission, examination, registration, and inspection of requests, as well as pricing, adjudication, and contract drafting. Performance rates, execution ratios, drafted contracts, and inspected requests were also discussed.

It also tackled preventing encroachment on reclaimed lands. The Minister of Local Development presented an overview of the status of reclaimed lands, highlighting the efforts made to prevent encroachment, in accordance with the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Regarding the preparations for the new academic year, Madbouly emphasized the need for continuous monitoring during the ongoing preparations for the new academic year.

He instructed governors to ensure that all maintenance work in schools is completed before classes start, including all aspects related to educational facilities, classrooms, activity rooms, water facilities, lighting, and safety measures. Madbouly also stressed the importance of governors personally reviewing these measures and maintaining direct communication with the Minister of Education to address any urgent issues.

Moreover, Madbouly emphasized the importance of recent exhibitions that provide schools’ needs and offer various goods at affordable prices. He highlighted the need for the continuity of these exhibitions and the expansion of outlets offering goods at reasonable prices.

The Egyptian Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the government service complexes operation plan. Amna reported that out of the total 332 complexes, 324 have already been completed and work is ongoing to finish the remaining ones.

Madbouly also followed up on the preparations for the upcoming presidential election, focusing on logistical and organizational aspects to facilitate the electoral process.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).