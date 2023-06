Bahrain - A law allowing rapists to go free if they married their victims has been repealed in Bahrain.

According to Bahrain news media, women's rights advocates have been trying to get the law repealed for many years.

The controversial law, which was seen by some as condoning the crime, was reportedly scrapped by a unanimous vote in the Bahrain Shura Council.

