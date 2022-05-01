DUBAI: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) today issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, amending some procedures aimed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of the federal government.

The circular is in line with the directives of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

It states that the validity of Al Hosn green pass to enter ministries and federal entities has been extended from 14 to 30 days for those fully vaccinated, effective from 29th April, 2022.

This comes in line with a maintained low COVID-19 infection rate, and with an aim to unify directives related to precautionary measures of COVID-19, in coordination with NCEMA and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The authority called on the ministries and federal authorities to abide by the procedures mentioned in its circular, and use Al Hosn app to ensure that employees and visitors are vaccinated, prior to permitting them entry to the federal government entities.

FAHR also pointed out that these procedures and provisions are subject to modification and change in accordance with the latest requirements of health authorities, and in coordination with the relevant emergency and crisis authorities.