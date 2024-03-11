ABU DHABI - To improve traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Police have implemented new restrictions on large vehicles. Trucks and buses transporting 50 or more workers will be prohibited on the Emirate's roads during designated morning and evening rush hours.

Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi explained that the restrictions apply during rush hours from 8:00 am-10:00 am and again from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Traffic patrols will be on high alert across all roads, with additional enforcement through smart traffic systems.