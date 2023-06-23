ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has extended an invitation to all contracting firms and engineering consultancies operating within the construction and building industry in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to participate in the classification system through the "TAMM" platform.

This initiative aims to facilitate their interaction with relevant governmental entities, including municipal services.

The announcement was made during a series of three workshops organised by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality under the auspices of the City Planning Sector in Q2 2023.

The primary focus of these workshops was to introduce the classification system for contracting companies, engineering consultancy offices, and profession registration. Also, to enhance coordination with relevant entities, ensuring continuous improvement in services while keeping stakeholders informed about the latest developments, regulations, and procedures in the construction and building industry.

During the workshops, engineering establishments received comprehensive education on the classification system and its associated regulations. The application process for classification services on the "TAMM" platform was elucidated, and examples of required documentation for classification applications were provided. Additionally, the workshops highlighted the technical advancements relevant to classification systems.