DUBAI: The Dubai Government announced that it has extended remote work for employees across all its entities on Thursday, 18th April 2024, and Friday, 19th April 2024. This applies to all government employees in Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.

The decision to extend the remote working period was made to facilitate the work of field teams in response to the severe weather conditions in the past two days. All relevant authorities in Dubai have intensified their efforts to mitigate the situation resulting from the heavy rainfall.

Additionally, private schools in Dubai will continue with distance learning for the next two days, Thursday and Friday, to ensure everyone's safety and allow schools time to prepare for the return of students for in-person classes early next week.



