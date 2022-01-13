RIYADH — The new Law to Protect the Rights of the Elderly, approved by the Council of Ministers on Jan. 4, guarantees several privileges and discounts for the Saudi citizens aged 60 years and above. There are several provisions in the law that aimed at protecting the rights of the elderly people and ensuring their care and welfare.



The Cabinet’s approval of the law is regarded as a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing the status and well-being of the elderly, as well as maintaining their security and safety, protecting their rights, and ensuring their proper family and community care.



There are provisions in the law to protect the physical and psychological rights of the elderly people. The law dictates that elderly people have the right to live with their families, who in turn must respond to their needs in dignity. It is not permitted to send an elderly man or woman to a shelter or care facility without their consent.



Elderly and shelter homes



The law emphasizes that social care homes may not accommodate an elderly person except after his approval, or after a court ruling has been issued to that effect, or in situations wherein there are threats to his life or safety.



When elderly person becomes needy?



An elderly person is considered needy if he is unable to meet his necessities in whole or in part, as a result of deficiencies in his financial, physical, psychological or mental capabilities.



The support of the elderly shall be on husband or wife if she wishes, or father if he has the ability. In the event that one of the male children is unable to support, then one of his grandchildren shall support and if he is unable, then the onus is on one of his brothers. This is with the condition that the duty of maintenance shall be transferred to the person chosen by the elderly in the event that there is someone who is much closer to him. In the absence of this, the court shall determine the breadwinner.



In the event that the family is unable to support the elderly person, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development shall provide him with the necessary medical supplies free of charge.



Privileges for elderly



The elderly are given priority in obtaining basic services provided by government agencies, or those who provide them on their behalf. The Ministry of Resources and Human Development would issue him a privilege card so that he can benefit from the public services he needs for the necessities of his daily life, and government agencies give him discounts on the public services they provide.



Ministry’s guardianship



The Ministry of Human Resources has the right to provide self-guardianship for the elderly or those who are incompetent or those who are judicially proven to have no guardian.



Prohibitions and penalties



The new law prohibits the breadwinner from disposing of the elderly’s money without his consent, or deliberately violating his rights and care, or misusing his money.



The penalties included imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine of SR500,000 for the breadwinner who violates some provisions of the law. As for erring care homes, they will be penalized with a fine of no more than SR100,000, with a condition that Minister of Human Resources and Social Development shall nominate a person who is responsible for detecting whether there is commission of any violations of the provisions of the law.