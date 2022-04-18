The Tax Authority has urged those subject to the provisions of value-added tax to submit tax returns for the first three months of 2022 by the end of April.

The Tax Authority said in a statement: "The period for submitting tax returns for the first quarter of 2022 ends on April 30, so the Tax Authority urges all those subject to the provisions of value-added tax to submit their returns before the end of the mentioned period."

