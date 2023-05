The Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt signed an agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo on Monday.

The agreement is related to the elimination of double taxation with regard to taxes on income and the prevention and avoidance of tax evasion.

As for the MoU, it is related to cooperation in areas relevant to financial policies and developments.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).