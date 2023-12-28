Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law that seeks to further elevate the emirate’s status as a globally competitive destination.

The new provision, Law No. (26) of 2023, spells out the objectives of The Executive Council (TEC) of Dubai, which include advancing its ranking on various international competitiveness indices, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“The law highlights the TEC’s objectives, which include implementing the leadership’s vision to foster a thriving society, addressing the needs of citizens, ensuring a good standard of living, boosting and securing the involvement of citizens in key sectors, promoting sustainability and the well-being of the community…,” the statement said.

The council is also tasked to work towards accelerating the emirate’s economic progress, as well as ensure its sustainable growth, foster a supportive environment for various initiatives and enhance Dubai’s preparedness for the future.

Other responsibilities of the council include endorsing public policies, defining the city’s priorities and future trends and overseeing the implementation of strategic plans.

The law also forms an affiliate of the council, the Strategic Affairs Council, whose tasks include reviewing and approving plans that seek to improve government performance.

Its goals include raising performance standards across various sectors, monitoring relevant global competitiveness indicators and proposing plans to boost Dubai’s global standing.

The council’s objectives include “advancing” Dubai’s position on global competitiveness indices “across diverse spheres.”

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

