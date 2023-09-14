Riyadh: According to the Ministry of Justice, the number of practising lawyers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has increased by 315% compared to 2016.



A ministry representative said that the number of licenses granted to lawyers this year reached 15,936, compared to 3,844 in 2016.



Licenses granted to female lawyers amounted to 3,844 compared to 102 in 2016.



The judicial sector in the Kingdom has witnessed remarkable and rapid developments recently, including the approval of Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, enhancing the principles of transparency and allowing foreign law firms to provide consultancy services pertaining to Saudi laws.