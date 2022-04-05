Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources has banned the import of live fish, their derivatives and their offal from Sibiu, Republic of Romania.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources said in a statement: “ The Ministry prohibits the import of live fish, their derivatives and their offal from Sibiu, Republic of Romania, based on a recommendation from the World Organisation for Animal Health.”

