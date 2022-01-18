Egypts President of the State Council, Counselor Mohamed Hossam Al-Din, met with a Libyan high-level delegation headed by Counselor Daw Al-Ghazwi a member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Libya to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and benefit from the expertise of the Egyptian State Council in the field of fatwa and administrative arbitration.

The delegation received a training course to benefit from the Egyptian experience in developing the judicial system, which comes within the framework of the joint memorandum of understanding signed by Egypt and Libya.

Al-Ghazwi hailed the continuous cooperation between the Egyptian Council and the Libyan Supreme Judicial Council as an extension of the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries.

He also hailed the distinguished boom in the completion of cases in the Egyptian State Council, raising the efficiency of the members of the council and the appropriate training and qualification of judges.

Additionally, the meeting included a detailed presentation on the principles of drafting legal fatwas, the procedures to be taken into account when preparing the fatwa and its components, avoiding errors, clarifying the standards and quality of drafting, the stages and foundations of the fatwa, and the distinction between a fatwa and ruling.

A fatwa is a formal ruling or interpretation from the perspective of Islamic law given by a qualified legal scholar, and the jurist issuing fatwas is called a Mufti.

The delegation has also reviewed the latest developments in the judicial field, which includes mechanising the judicial work and the use of technology and digital transformation within the State Council in order to control and organise paper filing and transform them into electronic archives.

