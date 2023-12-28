Muscat: Foreign Ministry has announced to Omani citizens wishing to visit the Republic of Türkiye that the application of the tourist visa exemption has begun.

The ministry said that the exemption will allow Omani citizens holding ordinary passports to enter Republic of Türkiye for touristic purposes to stay up to 90 days in any 180 day period.

Previously, the Turkish Embassy in Muscat had announced, "A Presidential Decree No. 7976 dated 23 December 2023, had been issued that decided that Omani citizens holding ordinary passports will be exempt from visa for their travels with touristic purposes to Türkiye up to 90 days in any 180 day period.”

